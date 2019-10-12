NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County commissioners passed a referendum Monday night that would allow a proposed property tax increase on the August 2020 ballot, according to a commissioner.

The proposed tax increase is meant to raise money to make improvements to Nassau County schools. A resolution written by the Nassau County School District says the money would go toward improving school security and teacher salaries. The district wrote in its resolution that state funds are not enough to meet some safety requirements.

The county commission's decision allows voters the choice to raise property taxes by adding one mill of ad valorem millage. According to the Nassau County superintendent, the one mill increase would raise $9.6 million for operating expenses.

