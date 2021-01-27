'NOPE' bill would freeze salaries of Jacksonville City Councilmembers

Bill would eliminate automatic pay raises, require separate bill for City Council salary hikes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Automatic pay raises would end under a bill introduced by Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond Wednesday.

Instead, the “No Obligatory Pay Enlargement” or NOPE Bill would 'freeze' salary increases and require a standalone bill for any future raises.

“Raising politician's salaries in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis is just wrong and smacks of arrogance,” said Diamond.

Diamond's office reports that the council voted to give themselves a $2,302.56 raise in the 2020-21 budget, effectively bringing the majority of Council Members to a salary of $52,276.56.

The Jacksonville City Council spends more than $1 million on Council salaries plus another $595,000 on Council benefits, reports Diamond's office.