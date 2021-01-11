$1.3 million proposal to remove Confederate monument in Springfield Park likely to fail

The neighborhoods and transportation city council committee’s met and voted against approving the monument removal bill, by votes of 4-1 and 4-2 respectively.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The legislation to remove the confederate monument in Springfield is set to be voted on by the full Jacksonville city council next Tuesday. However, a handful of city councilmembers have already said “no” to the $1.3 million proposal.

It's wrapped with a tarp but the monument to the Women of the Confederacy still sits under the covering in Springfield Park, and it will likely stay there for the near future.

Monday was an early indication that the bill to remove it will likely fail next week.

This means eight city councilmembers are already on-record “no” votes for the $1.3 million proposal.

The finance committee will vote on the bill Tuesday. It will need a super majority to pass the full city council, which is 13 "yes" votes.

During recent meetings, the monument has been a hot topic, which has received response from people in Jacksonville both for and against the removal of the monument.

“We need to accept our past and move forward. It’s not right that everything that offends anyone is torn down," Katherine Perry Miller said during public comment at the last city council meeting.

“If you are truly inclusive of all people in Jacksonville and the diversity in Jacksonville, please be fair and leave this monument where it is," Patricia Mckinney said.

The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville has been the dominate group pushing to remove confederate monuments and markers across the city. President Ben Frazier says Monday was a sad day for the city.

“I think in terms of our reputation and image to the world, we're still a sleepy southern town that refuses to wake up from the nightmare of the Civil War," Frazier explained. "It's time for this city to move forward and become one city, one Jacksonville. Apparently, some people think we can move forward with one foot stuck in the past. We can’t. It's time for this city to move forward in terms of racial progress."

He says local activist organizations plan to continue to demonstrate until the confederate monument is removed.