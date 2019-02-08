JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Mayor Lenny Curry won re-election in March 2019 he made a promise to voters.

"You will not recognize downtown in four years," he said.

The pieces were already falling in place. Down came the City Hall Annex, and the old Duval County courthouse, opening the way to a new front door to the football stadium.

Councilman Aaron Bowman chairs the City Council finance committee.

"We are trying to have more people live downtown," Bowman said. "We want 10 thousand residents in the downtown area."

But transformation comes at a price.

This week the Mayor announced the next phase, a $450 million project that promises entertainment, residential, hotels, business offices and parking in what is known as Lot J at TIAA Bank Field.

"How often do get someone to come to your city and say 'I want to do a half a billion-dollar project in your downtown?'" Bowman said. "I hope we take advantage of it."

It is a joint venture with one of Jaguars owner Shad Kahn's company and the city. The City of Jacksonville will pony up about $233 million.

$50 million for development of the live, entertainment district

$92.8 million in infrastructure improvements

$33.3 million for site improvements

$6.3 million for environmental remediation

$44.9 million for structured parking

$8.3 million for surface parking

A $65.5 million grant to be used to facilitate the development of the project, and landfill fees will be waived and there's more.

On Your Side asked Bowman if he is comfortable with the numbers of the city's share.

"I think with any number, it is our job to do due diligence on what we are committing the taxpayers to and what we are getting in return," he said.

Bowman said it will be reviewed by City Council Auditors and by the Downtown Investment Authority.

"Now that the details are released, the auditors can start working on that," he said.

In the end, he said the project is a job creator and could move from the drawing board to shovel turning by the end of the year.

Bowman said the time is now.

"We've got a lot of interest in this city," he said. "We are having people call us up daily. Having cranes downtown putting big buildings up is very exciting."

Even so, he is confident that the city council could take a vote on the proposed deal by October.