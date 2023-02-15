Property owner of historic San Marco theater prepping interior for potential tenants

TSG Realty bought out the San Marco theater in 2022 and says this building has been getting a lot of interest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The iconic San Marco theater was built in 1938, and in September of 2022 TSG Realty bought out the San Marco Theater.

The theater then ended up closing their doors on December 31, 2022. According to the new owners, they are still looking for potential clients.

“I’m really hoping that they keep the integrity of the building you know if it dates back to 1939 why not have some of that retro really awesome Florida type of vibe inside and definitely keep it art space," Jacksonville native Tyler Beddows said.

Beddows says she hopes the new tenants will keep the building’s history and art.

"This is an arts area, there’s artistic people, and this is a very cultural area for the city of Jacksonville," said Beddows.

First Coast News reached out to the property manager of TSG Realty, Pam Howard, about the next steps of the theater.

Howard sent First Coast News a statement that said:

"The proposed interior renovations at this stage are mainly removing interior walls and flooring. We wanted the space to be more open for leasing. We haven’t started any renovation work inside yet but we hope to start in about a month. Once that is done, we really need to decide on the next user or users for the space because each of the users we have talked to so far will have different interior layouts and finishes on their build-out."