'Her Prom Closet' dress giveaway happening this weekend at The Bethel Church in Jacksonville

Women of Purpose Ministry at The Bethel Church is hosting a prom dress giveaway Saturday, April 2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Women of Purpose at The Bethel Church will host a free prom dress giveaway Saturday for all young ladies who register.

Lady Kimberly McKissick says she wanted to host an event like such to make it easier for young ladies to get to their prom if they need help.

"I actually saw something like this on social media and I said you know what... hey I would love to do something like that for the girls here in Jacksonville, Florida... not just The Bethel Church, but here in the city," said Lady Kimberly McKissick.

Women of Purpose is partnering with @LadyStrut to host the event.

Senior high school girls can register by texting WOPPROM22 to 54244.

Registration is required to attend.