'Project Lifesaver' led Nassau County Sheriff's Office to missing elderly man with dementia

Sheriff Bill Leeper says not many people are signed up for the program, and he's encouraging more residents to do so.

YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office recently located an elderly man with dementia. They didn't find him through the help of scent dogs or through a cell phone but with a bracelet.

The sheriff's office would like to see more people sign up for the program called "Project Lifesaver."

“We have issues from time to time of elderly people with dementia — you have kids with autism — and sometimes they tend to wander away from their home,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Project Lifesaver launched in 2016.

“They can wear a bracelet. It’s a tracking device," Leeper said. "We have a machine that if they do go missing, then we can track that device and find them quickly.”

Each wristband has a unique radio frequency signal that can be tracked 24/7.

“We have found people from time to time. There’s not a lot of people who have those bracelets on, which is unfortunate," Leeper said.

Leeper encourages you to sign your loved one up for a bracelet if they have dementia, Alzheimer's Disease or autism.

“We train all of our officers on how to track. It’s a very neat program," Leeper said. "It’s very important for those who have family members with issues of wandering off to get hooked up into the program so they can help us help them.”