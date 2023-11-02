AMIkids Clay County joins GMJ

From their website: Founded in 2015, AMIkids Clay County is a private nonprofit, gender specific prevention program, which creates an environment that teaches boys incarceration is not their future and shows them how to prepare for the responsibilities that come from being a strong, positive male figure in their families and community. We take a holistic approach to treating the youth in our care by using the AMIkids evidence-based Personal Growth Model© (APGM©) and the AMIkids Day Treatment Model which has been deemed a “promising model”. The APGM© and Day Treatment Model are a seamless continuum of care encompassing educational; vocational; behavior modification; and gender specific treatment including trauma informed care to ensure we are treating the youth as a whole and touching on any and all possible needs.