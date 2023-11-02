AMIkids Clay County joins GMJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AMIkids Clay County executive director Maria Przybylski joined GMJ to talk about the work that is being done with at-risk boys in Clay County. Przbylski shared stories of how a positive influence on a young man's life can set him on a path for a bright future.
From their website: Founded in 2015, AMIkids Clay County is a private nonprofit, gender specific prevention program, which creates an environment that teaches boys incarceration is not their future and shows them how to prepare for the responsibilities that come from being a strong, positive male figure in their families and community. We take a holistic approach to treating the youth in our care by using the AMIkids evidence-based Personal Growth Model© (APGM©) and the AMIkids Day Treatment Model which has been deemed a “promising model”. The APGM© and Day Treatment Model are a seamless continuum of care encompassing educational; vocational; behavior modification; and gender specific treatment including trauma informed care to ensure we are treating the youth as a whole and touching on any and all possible needs.
Every youth referred to AMIkids for Prevention and gender services will participate in hands-on educational, behavior modification, and treatment geared toward male influences set in a gender responsive environment. All programming is individualized based on assessment, learning style and educational status and desires.
AMIkids Clay County is located at: 2025 Florida 16W Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 and their phone number is: (904) 544-4678