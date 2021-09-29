Procession held for Green Cove Springs Police Chief Derek Asdot who lost battle with COVID

At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers with the Green Cove Springs Police Department will return from escorting Chief Derek Asdot to the funeral home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A procession for Chief Derek Scott Asdot with the Green Cove Springs Police Department, who died this week after a battle with COVID-19, will take place Wednesday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers with the Green Cove Springs Police Department will return from escorting Chief Derek Asdot to the funeral home.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says officers will be driving through Clay County, starting from the dog track in Orange Park down U.S. 17 to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

"Anyone wishing to show their support is welcome to safely line up along U.S. 17," CCSO said in a Facebook post.

Chief Asdot is survived by his wife loving wife Angie, his son Jake, and his daughter Ashley.