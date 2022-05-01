Taking security into her own hands: Shooting at Southside apartment complex caught on security camera

After a string of crimes outside of her back door a Jacksonville woman set up security cameras.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a crime that shocked a community. A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a luxury apartment complex on Jacksonville's south side. Some of the early evidence in the case was footage from a tenant's security camera and that same tenant has a message for the rest of Jacksonville.

"I don't care if you live in a luxury apartment or an average apartment, an income based apartment, if you live on the best side of town, crime is everywhere," says Shakira Young.

It's because of crime right outside of her window that led Young to install security cameras in her apartment. The security camera that's on her balcony and points out towards the parking lot of Ciel Luxury Apartments captured footage of the shooting Sunday morning.

"I want tenants to know, please, get cameras," says Young, "it will save you."

According to data from CrimeMapping.com, there were 23 incidents just in the last week within a 2 mile radius of the Ciel Apartments. That includes two homicides and two stolen vehicles in a normally peaceful part of Jacksonville. Young said that, aside from her security cameras, she's also active on neighborhood social media sites like Nextdoor for when she feels that her complex isn't being as transparent as she would like it to be about crime in the area.

"Use that Nextdoor app," says Young, "create a group page for your community, invite as many members of the community on there so you all can help one another and tell each other what's going on."