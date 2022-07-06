Pride rally outside DCPS attracts people for and against scrapped DCPS LGBTQ+ support guidelines

DCPS scrapped the old LGBTQ+ guidelines in favor of new drafted guidelines that fall in line with the parental rights in education bill.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, students, teachers and Jacksonville residents gathered outside Duval County Public Schools headquarters before Tuesday night's school board meeting to voice their concerns about LGBTQ+ transparency in schools.

DCPS recently scrapped its LGBTQ+ supports guidelines in favor of a new drafted set of guidelines that groups guidelines for LGBTQ+ students with those with disabilities and those suffering from mental health challenges.

“Consolidating training and guidance documents for staff shouldn’t reflect on our commitment to supporting students,” Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said. “The proof is in our actions, and we will continue to do all we can to help students thrive.”

Dr. Jennifer Cowart organized a Pride celebration to rally support against the draft Tuesday night. She believes the new guidelines don't include any resources to support students who are going through the coming out process. She says the old guidelines included support for those kids.

"Our kids deserve to be safe and affirmed all kids all families and we ask that the LGBTQ+ support guide be returned to its comprehensive state and that that information and educational support be brought back for our teachers and staff to keep kids safe at school," Cowart said.

The rally also attracted people against the old LGBTQ+ support guidelines.

Longtime Jacksonville resident, Wade Mask, was in line to speak during Tuesday's school board meeting.

"Whether they're 12 or they're 16 that's my child that I deal with every day that I pray over every day that I weep and cry over every day when something's going on in their lives. I know every parent isn't like that," Mask said.

"Thank the lord that we do have loving people working at the school system, people that care about the children. They can go and get help and on an individual basis these things can be handled, but no broad base," he added.