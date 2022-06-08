Ukraine president calls out Jacksonville for maintaining 'sister-city' status with Murmansk, Russia

Jacksonville has had an active sister city program since 1967. JSCA says it sponsors a variety of business, educational, and professional exchanges with its cities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that dozens of American cities maintain a sister city relationship with the Russian Federation, despite the war.

He specifically called out Jacksonville, at the annual meeting of the US Conference of Mayors, amongst other cities such as Chicago, San Diego and Albany. A full transcript of that interview is at the bottom of this article.

"You know that dozens of American cities maintain the so-called "brotherhood" (sister city) with the cities of the Russian Federation," said Zelenskyy.

"Chicago and Moscow. Jacksonville and Murmansk. San Diego - Vladivostok. Albany and Tula. What do these connections give you? Probably nothing. But they give Russia the opportunity to say that it is not isolated, even after beginning such a war."

Jacksonville has had an active sister city program since 1967, according to the organizations' website. The Jacksonville Sister Cities Association (JSCA) is a member of Sister Cities International, which was formed in 1956 by President Dwight David Eisenhower.

Murmansk, Russia is one of eight sister cities that the organization claims. The city is the Republic of Russia's principal port on the Arctic Ocean and is also the world's largest city above the Arctic Circle, with a population of 500,000.

"At JSCA, we all share a common goal: To create and nurture partnerships between citizens in Jacksonville and those in our eight Sister Cities," says JSCA on its website.

JSCA says it sponsors a variety of business, cultural, educational, and professional exchanges with its twinned cities. First Coast News has reached out to JSCA for a statement following Zelenskyy's remarks.

According to the President of Ukraine, as of Feb. 24, there was destruction in 3,620 Ukrainian settlements that faced Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy called upon US cities and businesses for active participation in a recovery project.

"I believe that Ukraine will be able to defend freedom, and tyranny will definitely lose. People will again be able to live peacefully and safely in Ukrainian cities," he says. "And to make it happen faster, we have planned an ambitious project to rebuild Ukraine after this war. I invite you - your cities, your companies, your business and professionals - to take part in this project."

Translation:

"The world has seen various tyrannies. At different times. Under different flags. And all of them are united by the fact that they despise the rights and freedoms of ordinary people. Tyrants do not recognize the rights and freedoms of local government. And it is usually the free people in the cities which still choose freedom that puts an end to the history of tyrants. And to put an end to this, tyrants must not be allowed to enjoy ties to the free world. Any ties. You know that dozens of American cities maintain the so-called "brotherhood" (sister city) with the cities of the Russian Federation. Chicago and Moscow. Jacksonville and Murmansk. San Diego - Vladivostok. Albany and Tula. What do these connections give you? Probably nothing. But they give Russia the opportunity to say that it is not isolated, even after beginning such a war."

"In total, as of February 24, 3,620 settlements in Ukraine faced Russian occupation - both large cities and small towns. In each of them there is destruction. Many of them are simply not suitable for civilized life. This is the reality that Russia has brought. When there is no connection in cities, there is no electricity, there is simply no water. When bombs and missiles can destroy any building - even a kindergarten or university. When the whole city can just be burned. But I believe that Ukraine will be able to defend freedom, and tyranny will definitely lose. People will again be able to live peacefully and safely in Ukrainian cities. And to make it happen faster, we have planned an ambitious project to rebuild Ukraine after this war. I invite you - your cities, your companies, your business and professionals - to take part in this project."