Officials say there is no need for alarm.

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Prescribed burns could be causing smoke around St. Johns County Wednesday.

Greta Hall, public information officer for St. Johns County Fire Rescue, says the department has received multiple calls concerning smoke in the area.

This map shows if there is a prescribed burn in your area.

As of late Wednesday morning, there was a prescribed burn in the Pine Bluff area of Fruit Cove.