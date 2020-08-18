Local voting precincts preparing for a primary during a pandemic

Precincts are being stocked with cleaning supplies to keep voters safe when they come to the polls on Aug. 18.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Your voice is your vote. Don’t forget to use it during the primary elections in Florida. You can look up your sample ballot online ahead of time to see what races you are eligible to vote for.

On Monday, 199 precinct workers picked up their essential bags along with their box full of cleaning supplies and disinfectant.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan greeted precinct workers as they pick up their materials. Hogan says there is also a new employee on staff at each precinct: a sanitizer who keeps all the materials even pens clean while polls are open.

He believes voter turn out will be about the same as other years even with a pandemic. He's estimating 32%.

“It’s our duty. It’s our right we have as Americans. In some cases, it is a precious right. Many countries don’t have the ability," Hogan said about voting.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m. at your precinct, you can vote.

If you have a mail-in ballot and you forgot to send it, there is a drop box at the Supervisor of Elections office in downtown Jacksonville. If you haven't sent yours yet, you can also decide to vote in person instead.