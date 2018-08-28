Twelve preliminary results for NAS Jacksonville's drinking water have tested below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Lifetime Health Advisory for dangerous chemicals found in firefighting foam, according to an NAS Jacksonville spokesperson.

All 12 preliminary results so far taken off base wells have come back less than 35 parts per trillion for chemicals associated with firefighter foam. An EPA advisory for such chemicals would be 70 parts per trillion.

During the investigation, the Navy found that the same chemicals (i.e. per/poly-fluoroalkyl substances) are used in the Teflon tape used during the wells' construction.

Preliminary results for seven other wells are still pending, and final results should be available in September.

