The National Transportation and Safety Board is expected to release a preliminary report on the findings from a fatal Clay County plane crash within two weeks, according to an interview with First Coast News Friday afternoon.

NTSB said a male pilot was flying a single-engine, single-seat experimental RV4 plane Thursday around 5:30 p.m. when he struck a power line causing mass power outages in the area.

A post-crash fire occurred and the aircraft was consumed by fire causing major damage to the fuselage and wings of the aircraft, NTSB said. However, the engine of the plane remained in fairly good shape.

RELATED: Pilot dies in Clay County plane crash after hitting power line

The crash is said to have occurred about 15 minutes from when the pilot took off from Haller Airpark in Green Cove Springs, NTSB said.

NTSB started its investigation into the crash on Friday morning. They are transporting the plane to a facility for a full layout examination of the aircraft and engine systems.

They will be looking at the weather conditions along with the pilot's qualifications and releasing a preliminary report within the next two weeks.

NTSB will also look at Federal Aviation Administration radar tracks to determine possible flight information and see why the pilot hit the power line.

The identity of the pilot has not been determined at this time. NTSB said information from the medical examiner will not be available until about 18 months. NTSB believes they know who the pilot is, but is waiting on final findings from the medical examiner to release any information.

NTSB said any witnesses to the crash are asked to please come forward as they conduct their investigation.