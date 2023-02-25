Precision Imaging Centers joins GMJ to talk 'Women’s Weekend Every Weekend'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Kathryn Pearson of Precision Imaging Centers joined the GMJ crew to talk about their program Women’s Weekend Every Weekend, in which women are invited to have a mimosa or a sangria before getting a mammogram.
Precision Imaging Center believes that this lifesaving technology can also be a community and social feel to put women at ease prior to the mammogram.
To make an appointment, please visit Precision Imaging Centers, Jacksonville FL | State-of-the-Art Care, Radiology or call 904-996-8100.