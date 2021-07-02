Precautionary drinking water advisory issued for Orange Park Country Club Subdivision

Officials say two consecutive days of satisfactory bacteriological samples are required before the advisory can be lifted.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary drinking water advisory has been issued for a portion of the Orange Park Country Club Subdivision in Clay County.

Officials say the Clay County Utility Authority is actively working in the Orange Park Country Club to make an emergency repair of the water distribution system.

The county says impacted residents will receive a precautionary boil water notice.

The advisory will remain in effect until the Clay County Utility Authority conducts a bacteriological survey of the public drinking water supply.

Officials say two consecutive days of satisfactory bacteriological samples are required before the advisory can be lifted.

The authority will put a notice on residents' doors and update their website once the advisory has been lifted.

While the water is off, residents are urged to turn off all appliances that automatically draw water. This includes but is not limited to, washing machines, dishwashers and ice machines.

Service will be completely restored once workers have completed the repair, flushed the water lines and measured disinfection levels to make sure the water quality is safe.

Once the water is confirmed safe, officials ask that residents run the water in their bathroom and kitchen for several minutes to remove any sediments or air that may have entered the system.