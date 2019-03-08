LAWTEY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued Saturday for the city of Lawtey, Fla.

The notice is in response to a water main break on County Road 200-B.

City officials said in order to repair the line the entire water system's pressure was reduced.

The line has since been repaired but as a precaution, city officials are urging citizens to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Citizens can also use bottled water as an alternative.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Survey results should be in by Tuesday, according to a city spokesperson.