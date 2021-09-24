Prayers pour in for Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers on social media

From law enforcement agencies and politicians to average people, scores of people took to social media to pray for the recovery of Deputy Moyers.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The news of the shooting Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers shocked many people as they woke up Friday morning.

Moyers, 29, remains in critical condition at the hospital. By all accounts, the highly decorated deputy is a beloved member of the small Nassau County community.

The news brought heartache to many people in the area, including Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, who struggled to channel his emotions during a press conference. On Friday, Sheriff Leeper asked people to pray for the young man.

"He (Moyers) is just a great guy," Leeper said. "I just ask that everybody keep them in their prayers."

Leeper's request did not go unheard.

Outside of the hospital, numerous law enforcement agencies gathered to wait on updates on Moyers' condition. Also outside were some of Moyers' friends, holding vigil and praying for a miracle.

Ray Mooney is a local minister and neighbor of Moyers. Through his heartbreak, Mooney said he was inspired by the community's empathy for the young deputy.

"The community is reaching out to them in prayer, with loving hearts and bent knees," Mooney said. "And we just hope that they recover and feel that we're there with them in this time of need."

On social media, scores of posts on Facebook and Twitter also called upon people to pray for Moyers and his family.

Please pray for Deputy Josh Moyers, his family, fiancé, friends, and his NCSO brothers and sisters during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/r9QchXcoay — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) September 24, 2021

https://t.co/O7lMDzrS2l



Praying for critically wounded Nassau County (FL) Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Moyers



September 24, 2021

9:35 PM pst



Click here:https://t.co/PNRL4JOgk2 — IronGuys (@IronGuys) September 25, 2021

Please join Abby and I in praying for Deputy Josh Moyers, his family, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/wvB34L4etD — Aaron Bean (@AaronPBean) September 24, 2021

Praying for Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Moyers, who was shot in line of duty this morning and is in critical condition. Please keep him, his fiancé and family, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) September 24, 2021

This makes me 😩😢😭pray Deputy Moyers makes it. Praying for the Canine and family and friends and family too.

Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers: What we know about the Florida deputy shot during a traffic stop #NewsBreak https://t.co/AZ2Y08lSqN — Nature Girl (@JacquiTomaszew1) September 24, 2021

Praying for Deputy Joshua Moyers, his family and fiancé as well as the #K9officer too! This is just heartbreaking!

Lord, please hear our prayers!!!

🙏👮‍♂️🙏💙🙏 — Sheryl (@SherylFlCraftin) September 24, 2021

HONORING THE LIFE OF DEPUTY JOSHUA MOYERS: May you rest in eternal peace HERO. Our brother Nassau County Sheriff Deputy... Posted by Salute The Blue on Friday, September 24, 2021

Praying for the Nassau County Florida Sheriffs Deputy shot in the face earlier today. Emotion in his voice, Nassau... Posted by Palos Park Police Department on Friday, September 24, 2021

Please pray for The Moyers family to Nassau County Deputy Sheriff Joshua Moyers was the officer who was shot twice this morning & his K-9 Posted by True Faith Christian Fellowship on Friday, September 24, 2021