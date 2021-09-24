Prayers pour in for Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers on social media

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The news of the shooting Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers shocked many people as they woke up Friday morning.
Moyers, 29, remains in critical condition at the hospital. By all accounts, the highly decorated deputy is a beloved member of the small Nassau County community.
The news brought heartache to many people in the area, including Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, who struggled to channel his emotions during a press conference. On Friday, Sheriff Leeper asked people to pray for the young man.
"He (Moyers) is just a great guy," Leeper said. "I just ask that everybody keep them in their prayers."
Leeper's request did not go unheard.
Outside of the hospital, numerous law enforcement agencies gathered to wait on updates on Moyers' condition. Also outside were some of Moyers' friends, holding vigil and praying for a miracle.
Ray Mooney is a local minister and neighbor of Moyers. Through his heartbreak, Mooney said he was inspired by the community's empathy for the young deputy.
"The community is reaching out to them in prayer, with loving hearts and bent knees," Mooney said. "And we just hope that they recover and feel that we're there with them in this time of need."
On social media, scores of posts on Facebook and Twitter also called upon people to pray for Moyers and his family.