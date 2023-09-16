The prayer will begin at The Bethel Church at 9 a.m. Saturday and leaders will walk to City Hall in Jacksonville where they will speak.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville faith leaders are preparing for a prayer gathering and march Saturday morning in response to the mass shooting at a New Town Dollar General last month.

Meanwhile, we learned today an OSHA investigation is underway looking into workplace conditions at that Dollar General when the shooting happened.

A memorial for the three people who lost their lives sits in front of the building that remains closed.

There are crosses in memory of Angela Carr, Jerrald Gallion and AJ Laguerre, Jr.

As the community continues to process the tragedy, faith leaders are also writing letters to Governor Ron Desantis asking him to cease and desist what they call divisive language.

Governor DeSantis responded to accusation last week during a press conference in Jacksonville when a veteran questioned him regarding the shooting.

The Governor said he would not be “accused of committing a crime.”

“Governor DeSantis, of course, did not pull the trigger that ended those three precious lives but his words and his actions have triggered and helped to trigger an atmosphere and environment of hate and violence,” said Alvin O’Neal Jackson, a faith leader. The prayer and march Saturday will begin at the Bethel Church downtown at 9 a.m.

Jackson says, “the time of truth and love and taking back the mic and being silent no more.”