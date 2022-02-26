Prayer vigil held in honor of 16-year-old Riley Teixeira

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — High school students and their families gathered Saturday at Alpine Groves Park to honor Riley Teixeira.
Teixeria's body was pulled from the St. Johns River last week after the canoe he was in flipped over.
Candles were lit, bubbles were blown and stories were shared among those who knew Teixeria.
The ceremony ended with a flower release into the St Johns River.
Teixeria's closest friends say his friendship will be missed but never forgotten.
"He always like had his way with words and if someone was down he would say something to cheer them up or do something funny," Gaje Duerr said "If he was here he'd be all over the place like and stuff but I think people liked him because he was just a great friend anyone could talk to him he really cared about you."
