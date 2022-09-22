Prayer vigil held for 2-year-old who died in south Ponte Vedra crash, teen brother in ICU

The Florida Highway Patrol says the teen and a 2-year-old girl were crossing the road around 10:30 Friday night when they were hit by a car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former baseball coaches and teammates held a prayer vigil Thursday night for two siblings that were struck by a car while crossing State Road A1A South Ponte Vedra Beach.

A 2-year-old is now dead, and her teen brother is in serious condition.

Family and friends confirm the teen brother is 16-year-old Tayden Wiley of Middleburg. The two-year-old was identified at the vigil as Rowan Wiley.

People who knew them say their hearts are completely broken.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen and a 2-year-old girl were crossing the road around 10:30 Friday night, heading to a home, when they were struck by a driver.

The St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department says the incident happened in the 2400 block of S Ponte Vedra Blvd.

The 29-year-old driver stopped after the crash and there is no mention in the report of alcohol or possible intoxication, FHP says.

Roy Baker, Commissioner of Baseball with The Orange Park Athletic Association says Thursday's event is to let Wiley’s family know that their baseball family has their back.