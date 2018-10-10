As Hurricane Mathew makes its way through the Panhandle Wednesday, striking photos and videos are surfacing on social media showing the storm's impact.

A tree is uprooted in Panama City.

Trees are being snatched from the roots in Panama City, FL! All of my friends and family please be safe! #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/Hh0eXbBqUO — Chelsey (@_heyychels) October 10, 2018

Michael's strong winds forced a jogger to give up and turn around in Tallahassee.

WOW: Watch the exact moment a hurricane jogger gives up and turns around. It’s a good call. There are trees and power lines down all over Tallahassee. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/PFNxfEICIi — Eric Alvarez (@FCNEric) October 10, 2018

A backyard floods on a bayou in Destin, FL.

Tree limbs and pieces of buildings went flying as the storm closed in on the Florida Panhandle.

Tornado touches down at Lake Brooklyn in Clay County between Keystone Heights and Starke.

Mexico Beach, FL homes become submerged and are no match for Hurricane Michael.

A look at what houses in #Mexico Beach, #Florida look like right now. This is a follow up from the previous clip posted. They are now submerged and were no match for #HurricaneMichael (via Tessa Talarico) #Hurricane #Michael #HurricaneMichael2018 pic.twitter.com/GJENrhFJha — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 10, 2018

A house is ripped apart in Mexico Beach and debris is sent flying.

A whole house was ripped apart in #Mexico Beach, #Florida. Here is video of parts of the home washing up to other properties. This is one powerful storm. #HurricaneMichael. (via Talarico Tessa) #Hurricane #mexicobeach pic.twitter.com/BBlzMm4Au2 — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 10, 2018

Waters became rough at Navarre Beach.

A look at the inside of the eye of the storm at Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City.

Eyewall of Michael by Tyndall AFB. Full sunshine in eye! Experience of a lifetime. Now pray for the people affected. #flwx pic.twitter.com/ftVXHTP0km — Basehunters Chasing (@Basehunters) October 10, 2018

