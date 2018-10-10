As Hurricane Mathew makes its way through the Panhandle Wednesday, striking photos and videos are surfacing on social media showing the storm's impact.
A tree is uprooted in Panama City.
Michael's strong winds forced a jogger to give up and turn around in Tallahassee.
A backyard floods on a bayou in Destin, FL.
Tree limbs and pieces of buildings went flying as the storm closed in on the Florida Panhandle.
Tornado touches down at Lake Brooklyn in Clay County between Keystone Heights and Starke.
Mexico Beach, FL homes become submerged and are no match for Hurricane Michael.
A house is ripped apart in Mexico Beach and debris is sent flying.
Waters became rough at Navarre Beach.
A look at the inside of the eye of the storm at Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City.
