A power pole caught on fire in Baker County, causing hundreds of outages in the Northern area of the Osceola National Forest Friday morning.

A Facebook post from Baker County Fire and Rescue says over 500 residents in the area of County Road 127 and 122 may be experiencing the outages.

The Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation is on scene working to establish power and replace the pole.

Deputies are not sure of the time it will take for power to be restored.

