Power outage at Baptist South forces elective surgeries to be rescheduled

Baptist Medical Center South is on emergency backup power and electrical contractors are on site to restore services.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: Primary power at Baptist Medical Center South and medical office buildings is fully restored as of 4:30 p.m. Normal operations have resumed at Baptist Medical Center South.

Baptist Medical Center South is on emergency backup power Wednesday due to an electrical outage.

Officials say electrical contractors are on site to restore services. The Emergency Department is open to patients. Emergency procedures will continue.

Officials say elective surgeries and procedures however, will be rescheduled.