JEA: Bacteria levels upstream, downstream of sewage leak in Pottsburg Creek meet state standards

JEA says water samples taken Wednesday at Pottsburg Creek show the areas downstream and upstream from a weekend sewage overflow have reached acceptable state Department of Environmental Protection standards.

The samples show decreased bacteria levels in three locations, both downstream and upstream from the lift station that caused the overflow. However, JEA says bacteria levels still remain at elevated levels in the area directly behind the lift station.

On Sunday, an equipment failure at the JEA lift station on Holiday Road caused 90,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the creek and the surrounding area.

JEA says remediation activities continue to include flushing the affected area to remove contamination, and JEA has increased monitoring of the construction site by providing 24/7 staff coverage while the sewer bypass is being utilized.

The company also has added an electronic monitoring system that will alert JEA staff of any future system issues and allow for the immediate dispatch of crews.