JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday. PTC Six is more than 3,000 miles away from the First Coast. However, this system is expected to become better organized in the near future and could soon become Tropical Storm Florence.

The latest on #PTC6 - is producing a large area of disturbed weather with gusty winds, but currently lacks a well-defined center. #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/yXoBHusH4r — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) August 30, 2018

By Friday, heavy rains and tropical storm force winds are expected over the southern Cabo Verde Islands. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for places like Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.

Winds across the Atlantic Ocean will street Potential Tropical Cyclone Six toward the west-northwest during the next few days. A turn northwest, deeper into the open Atlantic and farther away from the Jacksonville area, should begin early next week as the system reaches the subtropical high.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of thunderstorms in the north-central Caribbean Sea. There is a low chance of tropical development over the next five days as is spreads west-northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico. This system will likely enhance our rain chances as we head towards the Labor Day holiday and early next week.

