JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Just like clockwork, the tropics are heating up as we head towards the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season - September 10. There are three areas of interest your First Coast News Storm Experts are keeping a close eye on, including Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven, Tropical Storm Florence, and a tropical disturbance moving off the coast of Africa.

maxuser

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE SEVEN: The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven on Sunday afternoon.The disturbance is currently moving across the southern Bahamas and is expected to pass over the Florida Keys on Monday afternoon before emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday evening. It's forecast to reach the central Gulf Coast by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

maxuser

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE FIRST COAST? Our forecast for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida has not changed, despite the fact that this system may eventually gain a name. We have already seen and will continue to see an enhanced rip current risk for our area beaches with increased 2-4 foot surf and rougher 3-5 foot seas.

maxuser

KEY MESSAGES: Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of the Bahamas, south Florida, and the Florida Keys through Labor Day. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the central Gulf Coast and tropical storm conditions are possible in those areas by Tuesday night. Please check in daily, if not twice daily, for future updates!

maxuser

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE: Florence is moving west-northwestward with little to no change in strength over the open Atlantic Ocean. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. While this storm is still far, far away from the First Coast it's important to keep up to date with it as it tracks west. Right now, our different computer models show slightly different paths but most still recurve the storm out to sea and away from the U.S. mainland.

maxuser

We will know much more in the coming days, especially by September 8 or 9 when Florence should begin to curve more north-northwest thanks to the tug from a subtropical ridge.

maxuser

OUR NEXT AFRICAN WAVE: A tropical wave located along the west coast of Africa is forecast to move westward over the far eastern Atlantic for the next several days. The environment is expected to be conducive for gradual development of this disturbance by the middle of the week.

maxuser

© 2018 WTLV