A potential security threat was dismissed by police after they were notified of suspicious activity at Jaxport's Marine Terminal on Blount Island Thursday.

Lt. S. McCormick says around 10:18 a.m. they were notified of potential security threat at the gates.

During routine security procedures, a series of questions were asked to a driver and officers became concerned about the truck coming into port, says McCormick.

He says they followed protocol out of an abundance of caution and were able to verify there was no threat.

McCormick says there were no nefarious intentions or criminal violations and the port is open for business.

"There is zero reason to believe there's any threats to anybody at the port or otherwise," said McCormick "Obviously, in the current international environment we're in right now everybody is - rightfully so - kinda in a heightened state of alertness and we actually appreciate that and encourage that.