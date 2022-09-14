Potential railroad strike could cost the country more than $2 billion dollars per day

We know the deadline to reach an agreement is Friday. One union has rejected a tentative deal and three others are still having discussions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A potential railway strike this Friday could be the biggest strike in 30 years.

It would cause major supply chain issues in our country.

“We are dealing with supply chain issues already were dealing with a labor shortage already," said Abdel Missa, professor of finance at Jacksonville University.

Railroad unions BLET AND SMART-TD represent thousands of conductors and engineers.

Conductors and engineers say they’re overworked, with some saying they can’t even make a doctor's appointment.

The unions want a new contract that includes attendance policies, vacation and sick days.

However, according to the Association of American Railroads, if an agreement has not been, made this could idle more than 7,000 trains daily and trigger retail product shortages, widespread manufacturing shutdowns, job losses and disruptions to hundreds of thousands of passengers according to the railroad.

“Not only is this going to slow down the economy, but it also has the impact of potentially increased prices, so it’s a double whammy," said Missa.

The unions can’t strike earlier than Friday due to federal law.