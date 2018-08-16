Chloie Kensington is not afraid.

She is a proud trans woman, an activist, the co-founder and current president of the Stiletto Sister's Society which is an organization that aims to help trans women get out of prostitution and integrate into society. But she got here after one of her god sisters was murdered.

Antash'a English was the second of four LGBTQ people of color who have been murdered in Jacksonville this year. Chloie offers a unique perspective and some personal stories about two of the lives, Antash'a and Jessie Sumlar, which were taken from the Jacksonville LGBTQ community this year and what she plans for the future.

If you're looking to be part of the Stiletto Sister's Society's mission, you can contact them through Facebook.

