The U.S. Postal Service is apologizing to a family in Saint Augustine after a neighbor found prescription medication delivered to the wrong address.

"There are all kinds of issues that seniors have with their medication -- their life depends on it,” said Sandy Hinrichs, who lives in the Cascades at World Golf Village.

She alerted First Coast News when she saw a mail carrier deliver prescription medication to her neighbors after they’d asked their mail to be forwarded to New Hampshire, where they were spending a few months.

"This is not a game,” Hinrichs said. “This is the U.S. Postal Service, and you've got to be responsible."

After First Coast News told the postal service it was investigating, a spokesperson issued an apology.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the customer may have experienced,” the written statement said. “In this specific case, local management has been in touch with the customer to ensure all mail and packages are delivered to the correct address. Personnel at the customer’s Post Office will ensure each day that mail for this address is handled properly.”

