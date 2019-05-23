Historic Marineland Dolphin Adventure may see an ownership change with a Cancun-based company, according to a letter available to First Coast News.

FCN obtained a letter from Gary Inks, former vice president and general manager at Marineland, to Amy Lukasik, Flagler County's interim tourism director, saying the property is being sold to Dolphin Discovery.

READ THE LETTER BELOW:

Dolphin Discovery is a Cancun/Mexico-based dolphin adventure attraction.

According to the spokesperson for the Georgia Aquarium, it still owns Marineland.

Marineland celebrated its 80th birthday in 2018.