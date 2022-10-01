Porch thieves steal package containing thousands of dollars in medication

A ring Camera video shows two men walking up to the door and taking the package.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Secret Cove woman claims a package with medication valued at $20,000 was stolen from her porch, and a neighborhood app could help police find the suspect.

It started with a notification.

“I received a ring notification around 6am that some was at my door," said Elizabeth E.

Elizabeth’s ring Camera captured video showing two men, one in a gray hooded walks up to the door and grabs the package, the other stands in the background.

Inside, thousands of dollars’ worth of mediation.

“The retail price on the medication was around 20,000 dollars so it was important to me that I received the prescription," said Elizabeth E.

Elizabeth says she filed a police report and posted the video to Nextdoor, a neighborhood app. The post received over 100 comments, other neighbors reported similar experiences, some claiming they have seen the men in the area.

Neighbors who claim to know the men gave Elizabeth names, which she has given to investigators.

"They were just walking around aimless looking for package that had not been picked up," Elizabeth E. said.

Last year, an estimated 210 packages were stolen from porches across America, according to a safewise.com survey. Tips to protect deliveries include using a package pick up location, signing up for alerts, getting a friend to check for deliveries or requiring a signature.

She has now switched her delivery to signature required and alerts her neighbors anytime she see a package has been delivered.

“If you get information share it. The apps are super helpful. The Ring app is helpful, Nextdoor app, I mean people are very responsive on both of those. I’m very impressed that so many people commented and helped me out," Elizabeth E. said.