ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida — When St. Johns County resident Tony Goins and his friends came home from camping Sunday afternoon, they were surprised.

"Jennifer came home, went to the kitchen sink and saw flames shooting everywhere," he recalled, pointing to the woods in the back yard of the house off of Oak Ridge Road in St. Augustine, not far from State Road 207 and I-95.

Firefighters ordered the home's occupants and their neighbors to leave their homes Sunday afternoon.

When they got back hours later, they found the fire had come within feet of their house.

"It hurts your gut a little bit to think about it," Goins said.

According to the Florida Forestry Service, this fire started when someone was burning a pile of yard debris too close to the tree line. Florida law says you have to be 25 feet away from homes and the treeline when you burn a pile of debris.

Florida Forestry Service Spokeswoman Julie Allen said Monday, "There are a couple of smokers out here, a couple of stumps smoking."

Firefighters were still tending to the smoking areas. Ninety-five percent of the fire was contained and 15 acres had burned.

While most of the nearby homes aren't new, St. Johns County's population boom and new neighborhoods are affecting firefighters.

"Because those home are now built in the wildland-urban interface," Allen said. "You've got these homes that meet right up to the back of those homes."

The Florida Forestry Service is working to educate newcomers about state laws when it comes to burning debris and wildfires.

"The closer you are to that woodline, that increases your risk of wildfires coming close to your home," Allen noted.



Meanwhile, Goins is thankful this fire didn't burn any homes.

"We're all safe," he said. "Nobody got hurt, so that's the best thing."