Popular Farmers Market vendor ousted after allegedly posting racist message

The owner reportedly posted "all stomachs matter" and "if you donated money to the #blm you just gave it directly to inbreeds."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A popular kombucha vendor has been ousted by the Riverside Arts Market after its owner allegedly made racist comments on social media.

Users on social media called out Stephen Joseph Mekoski for mocking the Black Lives Matter movement and its supporters after he reportedly posted "all stomachs matter" and "if you donated money to the #blm you just gave it directly to inbreeds" on his personal Instagram account, @conceptcreator.

The comment caused an uproar on various social media platforms, prompting businesses across Florida, including in Jacksonville, to pull Moonbooch products off the shelves.

An online petition was also created to remove Moonbooch from RAM and the St. Augustine Farmers Market.

"The rhetoric is inexcusable and does not represent the welcoming and inclusive nature of these markets," the petition's organizer, Brian Flintoff, wrote.

First Coast News tried searching Moonbooch's social media pages, but found that they have been deleted since Friday. Prior to deletion, the company released the following statement:

"We will not stand for..." and in a list said, "violence, negativity, racism, discrimination, cyberbullying, masks."

However, users online weren't happy with other parts of the statement, even saying it was "not any better," like user Ashley Mullin commented on the Facebook group, The Scoop with Jax Restaurant Reviews.

"The comment 'inbreed' refers to people sponsoring the agitation," the statement continues. "We apologize to anyone we may have hurt for comments that were taken out of context! If you truly know us, you know the truth!"

First Coast News reached out to RAM senior market manager, John Silveira, regarding the petition. He confirmed that action was taken against Moonbooch and that its booth reservations were revoked.

"RAM will continue to celebrate diversity and inclusion," he said. "Racism will not be tolerated and action has been taken."