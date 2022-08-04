Public pools to begin opening in Jacksonville on May 28

The City of Jacksonville announced the opening of 22 community pools. The pools will open on Saturday, May 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above was originally published on April 8.

The City of Jacksonville announced the opening of 22 community pools. The pools will open on Saturday, May 28.

The Jacksonville public pools will open in phases. The first set of pools will open before Memorial Day weekend. The second set will open before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

If you want to go for a swim, outdoor pools will be open Monday - Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m..

The following pools will be open on Saturday, May 28:

Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd.

Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd.

Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.

Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.

Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave.

Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.

Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd.

Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.

Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd.

Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St.

Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.

Julius Guinyard Park – 1358 Jefferson St.

Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St.

Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.

Charles Clark Pool – 8793 Sibbald Rd.

Raines High School – 3663 Raines Ave.

Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.

Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Rd.

Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.

Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.

Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.

Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd.

Another six community pools will open on Thursday, July 2.

These pools include:

San Souci/Adolph Wurn Park – 2115 Dean Rd.

Golfair/Clanzel T Brown Park – 4415 Moncrief Rd.

Emmett Reed Park – 1093 W. 6th St.

Mallison Park – 3133 Lenox Ave.

Eugene Butler/ YMWLA – 900 Acorn St.

Riverside High School – 1200 S. McDuff Ave.