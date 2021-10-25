Courtroom Report: Here's what happened during Day 5 of death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Editor's Notes: The following are notes taken by the pool reporter assigned to the trial against Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan. First Coast News has removed some details to help protect the identities of potential jurors.
Jurors are be referred to by their number assigned by the court.
Court Begins
- The judge gives his greeting to the jury, explains the questioning process, and thanks them for their service.
- All three defendants are in the courtroom looking mostly straight ahead and without emotion. All defendants are wearing suits.
- The potential jurors stand to be sworn in by the judge.
Judge Walmsley address jurors
- 408, 411 raise hands when the judge asks if related to defendants or Arbery
- 377, 392, 397 raise hands when asked if they have already formed an opinion
- 377 raises hand when asked if they already have any prejudice
- 377 raises hand when asked if your mind is not perfectly impartial
Prosecution Questions Panel
- 390 difficulty with English
- 408 415 377 390 life events that will take place during the approximate time of the trial
- Greg McMicheal raises hand when she asks potential jurors does anyone know Travis McMichael
- 383 knows Roddy Bryant
- 411 408 knew Ahmaud Arbery
- 408 411 knows Arbery mother and father
- 395 knows Arbery father
- 383 knows Amy Ellrod
- 402 knows Lee McMicheals, Greg McMicheals wife
- 415 says he worked with Greg McMicheals on something before
- 377 380 383 415 has served on a jury
- 381 has previous law enforcement experience
- 380 379 395 402 390 arrested before
- 392 knows defense attorneys Geoff
- 377 379 380 381 392 397 411 415 close to someone in law enforcement
- 392 experience in the legal field
- 402 414 medical field
- 392 knows a lawyer
- 395 396 386 402 403 409 415 victim of violent crime
- 402 403 called 911 before
- 396 415 has been a witness at trial
- 377 379 380 381 383 386 392 397 402 408 409 411 415 own a firearm
- 396 wants to serve on the jury
- 381 knows Brad Butler (witness on list)
- 383 392 known Payton (witness on list)
Defense Questions Panel
- 415 knows Greg McMichael
- 383 395 415 knows Roddy Bryant
- 377 392 395 397 has a negative feeling about Travis McMichael
- 377 392 397 has a negative about Bryant
- 377 392 397 negative feelings about Greg
- 381 participated in marches
- 397403 411 414 participated in BLM in any way
- 380 390 lost an opportunity because of race or ethnicity
- 379 380 386 395 397 403 feel black people are treated unfairly in the justice system
- 380 386 395 392 397 403 411 police do not treat black people the same as others
- 402 says the verdict could cause them negative experiences
Three jurors struck
- 10:33 AM Court resumes
- 390 who does not speak English as a first language was struck after the group questions earlier
- Now they begin individual questioning of potential jurors.
- Ahmaud Arbery's father is in the courtroom.
- Stuck for cause: 377, 379
Juror 380
- Black man older maybe 60s
- Said he served on a jury before
- Respects law enforcement but does think black people are treated differently by officers
- Said was arrested and said "it was the right thing" "first, only, and last"
- Said he was treated fairly during the arrest
- Someone broke into his house before
- Said he had close relatives who went to jail before including his sister in law who tried to kill her husband and went to prison. She said he was treated fairly
- Saw the cell phone video "about 3 times" that's all he knows about the case
- Says he can be fair
- He said he told relative to be careful after learning of Arbery's death.
- Said the relative knew Ahmaud Arbery. Doesn't seem to be a close friend, just knows from around.
- Said the burglary he experienced was about a year ago
- Noticed a rally one day about Arbery but just went past it because he had received his summons.
- Says he hasn't followed the case beyond what he happens to see on the news
- The defense attorney asks has he seen signs from protestors and "What does justice for Ahmaud mean to you?"
- He says it means that people want to right a wrong
- Said from the cell phone video it looks like the McMicheals had it planned
- Said he's still able to put what he saw aside and listen to the evidence and come to a fair conclusion
- Says he has not followed news reports since getting his summons
- Said he's not on social media and barely goes on the internet, says he's "old school"
- Thinks race played a role in what happened based on his life experience as a Black man
- Said he can put aside what he's been through and be objective
- Doesn't know anything about Arbery or the defendants
- Said he goes to church but the pastor hasn't really talked about the case at all
- 380 returns to the rest of the panel in another room
- Bryant's attorney said that when 380 walked in, Ahmaud Arbery's father nodded at him. Said he is concerned it is a subtle gesture that encourages bias.
- The other attorneys said they did see the nod.
- The judge said he did not see it either.
Juror 381
- White man, 40s
- Works in law enforcement instructor (firearms etc)
- Said he worked for Federal law enforcement at some point
- He participated in one of "run with Maud" runs
- He said he wanted to support the family after the "tragedy that struck the community"
- Says the family deserves closure
- Said he's seen the cell phone video maybe 5 times
- Said he had conversations with his friends in law enforcement when the video initially came out
- Know a large number of law enforcement agents because of his work
- Said he's not concerned about violence in the community after the verdict; he says its a mostly peaceful community
- Said he's not worried about his safety
- 381 rejoins panel
- Prosecution raises an objection to the defense asking potential jurors "What does justice for Ahmuad mean to you?"
Defense Motion
- Defense attorney Laura Hogue submits an oral motion to add a few questions for potential jurors to address what she says is an "unfair system that has been accompanied by movements" for a verdict.
- She specifically mentions the "Justice for Ahmaud" mantra which she says encourages a guilty verdict.
- Hogue thinks being in a small town and the pre-trial publicity can affect jurors.
- She also feels the arrest of Jackie Johnson, hate crime laws, and civil lawsuits can affect jurors.
- Some of the proposed questions:
- Whether the amount of time between 2/23/2020 (when Ahmaud was killed ) and when the defendants were charged has played any role in how you feel about the case or defendants.
- If you were in the accused place, would you want someone with your views on the jury?
- Do you think a not guilty verdict will affect your standing in the community or for your loved ones?
- The judge said the Prosecution deserves time to prepare a proper response to the defense motion before he can make a ruling.
Two Jurors Struck
- 408 is struck for cause (related to Arbery)
- Said she really doesn't know if she can do it (be objective and serve on the jury)
- 411 is struck for cause (friend of Arbery)
- Said his friendship with Ahmaud would not hinder him from being objective
Says he already has a fixed opinion in the case and doesn't think the evidence will change that
Ahmaud Arbery's mother entered the courtroom. Both parents are now in the courtroom
- Said his friendship with Ahmaud would not hinder him from being objective
Juror 383
- White woman
- Knows Roddie Bryan
- Has seen social media comments about the case
- Said even with knowing Bryan she can be fair and impartial
- Has not formed any opinion of the 3 defendants at this time
- Says she can be fair despite being a victim of theft before
- Owns a firearm
- Says she recognizes the names of a few people on the witness list but none are close friends
Juror 386
- Black man, 30s
- Family member arrested, doesn't think he was treated fairly
- Was a victim of a burglary
- Owns firearms
- Has lived in Glynn County a few years
- Says despite his experiences he can be objective
- Does not feel any pressure from the community no matter what the verdict is
- Talked about the case with his family when Ahmaud's death initially happened but not frequently
- Said he saw the cell phone video several times
- Said on his juror form that he felt Ahmaud was scared for his life
- Feels that it was unfair especially two against one
- Said he's probably liked Run with Maud posts on social media
- Has not gone to any rallies for Ahmaud, or BLM
- Feels he could be fair despite his past experiences and thoughts once he sees the evidence
- Thinks race plays a role in the case. He said since Ahmaud was young and black in a white neighborhood he was targeted
- Said he saw a citizen's arrest once when two guys held someone down who tried to break into a car. He said it was fair
- *Mr. Hogue asked #386 one of the questions his wife Laura filed the motion to ask earlier. The judge said he has not yet ruled on the motion to ask the question so he objective. Mr. Hogue said he didn't understand why. The judge sent #386 away while they discuss the issue.
- After #386 returned and questions were completed, The Judge said he wanted to go on the record the 3rd question Hogue filed a motion to ask the jury could be considered racially charged. (paraphrase: Would you want you to serve on a jury for you with your views)? The Judge said this is one reasons why he feels the prosecution deserves the time to review before they respond... and before he rules.