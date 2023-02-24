Ponte Vedra woman continues mission to help Ukrainians on anniversary of Russian invasion

Kharkiv native Natalia Plyam started Helping Ukraine, Inc. last November to provide support for Ukrainians moving to Florida.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A Ponte Vedra woman has dedicated the last year of her life to helping the people of Ukraine find refuge.

First Coast News introduced you to Natalia Plyam in April 2022.

Since the last time we talked to Plyam, she’s started a nonprofit called Helping Ukraine, Inc. and assisted about 250 Ukrainians in starting what she calls “new life,” but she said it still breaks her heart to think of those she can’t help.

“Last year, I cried for two weeks when I saw my city being destroyed,” Plyam said. “I’m sorry. This is still just awful to think about. Two weeks of crying, and I’m like, ‘I have to do something.’”

She’s lived in the United States for more than 30 years now. When the war began in Ukraine last year, she started helping families who moved to Florida get on their feet.

“It’s very difficult,” Plyam said. “You come here. You don’t know anything. You don’t speak the language, and you’re just kind of thrown into this new world and with them, it’s even worse. They didn’t choose to come here. They didn’t immigrate here. They escaped the horror and almost certain death.”

You may remember Plyam helping the Stozhok family in St. Johns County. She said the Stozhoks are doing well, with more family members moving over from the war-torn country to join them.

Plyam is using the Next Door app to connect with Ukrainian families in the Jacksonville area who need clothing and furniture.

“I’m grateful to the people I can help,” Plyam said. “And you know, it might be small drop in the bucket, but for these people, it means a lot.”

Plyam hopes the world will continue to support Ukraine. She said she never expected the war to last this long.

“There’s so many lives destroyed,” Plyam said. “And we really, really need to come together as a country, as a race, as a human race, and just put an end to this. I cannot believe it’s happening in this day and age.”