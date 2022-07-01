Fire extinguished at Ponte Vedra library after possible lightning strike

The St. Johns County Public Library on 101 Library Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach was reportedly struck by lightning just before fourth of July weekend commences.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library in Ponte Vedra briefly caught on fire Friday afternoon, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

A viewer told First Coast News there was fire truck activity at the library, located at 101 Library Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, around 4 p.m.

First Coast News confirmed with St. Johns County Fire Rescue that it extinguished a fire at the Ponte Vedra Beach Library, a branch of the St. Johns County Public Library System.

There are no known injuries and the extent of the damage is not known at this time.

At this time, the cause is also unknown, but it could have possibly been a lightning strike.