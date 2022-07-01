x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire extinguished at Ponte Vedra library after possible lightning strike

The St. Johns County Public Library on 101 Library Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach was reportedly struck by lightning just before fourth of July weekend commences.
Credit: St. Johns County Public Library System
SJCFR tended to a fire at the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library Friday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library in Ponte Vedra briefly caught on fire Friday afternoon, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

A viewer told First Coast News there was fire truck activity at the library, located at 101 Library Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, around 4 p.m.

First Coast News confirmed with St. Johns County Fire Rescue that it extinguished a fire at the Ponte Vedra Beach Library, a branch of the St. Johns County Public Library System.

There are no known injuries and the extent of the damage is not known at this time.

At this time, the cause is also unknown, but it could have possibly been a lightning strike.

According to the library's website, the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch is closed until further notice.

Credit: St. Johns County Public Library System
SJCPLS posted the Ponte Vedra Branch is closed until further notice.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How to prepare your pets for the firework festivities