Fire extinguished at Ponte Vedra library after possible lightning strike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library in Ponte Vedra briefly caught on fire Friday afternoon, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.
A viewer told First Coast News there was fire truck activity at the library, located at 101 Library Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, around 4 p.m.
First Coast News confirmed with St. Johns County Fire Rescue that it extinguished a fire at the Ponte Vedra Beach Library, a branch of the St. Johns County Public Library System.
There are no known injuries and the extent of the damage is not known at this time.
At this time, the cause is also unknown, but it could have possibly been a lightning strike.
According to the library's website, the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch is closed until further notice.