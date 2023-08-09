The brutal stabbing happened at Mr. Chubby's Wings on June 3, 2023. Madison Schemitz, the teen stabbed 15 times during the incident, was left paralyzed.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The three people injured during a brutal stabbing attack at a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant in June, are finally meeting the crews that help save their lives.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue shared an image on Facebook, including Madison Schemitz, 17, her mother, Jacki Roge, and Kennedy Armstrong, who were the people hurt during the stabbing at Mr. Chubby's Wings on June 3, 2023.

Crews met at SJCFR Station 1 on Tuesday where there were "plenty of smiles, hugs, and tears," according to the post.

"First responders often don't witness the progress of those they've helped. It was wonderful to see how well everyone's recovery is coming along," the post stated.

Schemitz commented on the post writing, "I am forever grateful for every single one of you!! I have so much love for you all. Thank you for showing up, saving my life, and making a forever impact on me."

Last month, Schemitz announced that she was paralyzed from the chest down. She was stabbed a total of 15 times, including in the neck and back.