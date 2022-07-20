Ponte Vedra Beach library reopens after being struck by lightning

The library reopened July 19 after being struck by lightning July 1. No one was injured.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Ponte Vedra Beach public library is back open after a two-week closure due to a lightning strike.

“We offer a lot more than just books,” said branch manager, Anne Crawford. “We have all sorts of material people can borrow like movies, music, magazines."

Doors were closed at the Ponte Vedra library for 19 days as repairs were made to the roof and lighting system.

Lightning struck the building July 1, but luckily no one was hurt and there were no extensive damages.

“They did a fantastic job making sure everyone was safe, and we appreciate everyone in the county who came to our rescue,” said Crawford.

She says the amount of books on hold show just how excited people are to have the library back.

“We’ve got our ice cream party for children coming up where we celebrate summer reading,” she says.

“I’m about to finish off my conversation with authors zoom series where I interview best-selling authors,” said Crawford.

Returns for borrowed items were pushed back to this week.