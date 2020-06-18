Ponce de León statue in St. Augustine reportedly battered with rotten eggs

City crewman cleaned off the foul-smelling liquid with a pressure washer Thursday morning. There was no permanent damage.

The Juan Ponce de León statue in St. Augustine was vandalized sometime overnight with what appears to be rotten eggs, said city employee Jim Piggott.

He says the statue itself was not hit, and that only the base of the statute was. Eggshells were found on the ground near the mess.

At this time, there is no indication of who did it or why.

Last week, a handful of Black Lives Matter protesters painted and tagged statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León in Downtown Miami.