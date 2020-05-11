Poll workers: The unsung heroes who made a major election happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic

“We're in this together. We need them to come vote, but we need to be there for them," Duval County Precinct Manager Alex Slaughter said.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Poll workers – the unsung heroes of this election season. As voters worried about waiting in long lines to cast their ballots, some First Coast poll workers took on 14-hour days to make sure everyone's voice was heard.

“Extreme conditions and long hours," Duval County Precinct Manager Alex Slaughter said political hostility was the least of their worries during the 2020 election.

The real challenge: keeping the polls up and running for a large turnout — safely — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of our workers that had agreed to come in would at the last minute call, because of COVID-19 decided that it was best for them not to show up," Slaughter explained.

The Duval County Supervisor of Elections office would often have to bring in back-up and sometimes they just had to work short-staffed, he said. Election officials also focused on recruiting young people to complete poll worker training.

Despite the new challenges, Slaughter said his team was still able to help make this year’s election a success.

“We knew there were going to be long lines, but we did not expect the attitudes that the voters had," Nicole Hamler, precinct manager said. "They were actually excited that we were there. Even in the midst of a pandemic, that we were willing to come out and to serve Duval County in the capacity in which we did."

For 20 years, Hamler has worked elections in Duval County. She said, this year, her poll workers got a lot of much-deserved “thank you's”.

“We're in this together. We need them to come vote, but we need to be there for them. So, when they come, they can cast their vote," Slaughter explained.