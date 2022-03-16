Sheriff Judd: Disney employees, retired judge among arrested in undercover investigation

One woman was arrested for human trafficking.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discussed more than 100 arrests made during an undercover operation that, in part, focused on human trafficking, according to the agency.

Out of all 108 arrests, one person was charged with human trafficking.

According to the sheriff's office, 32-year-old Tiffany Nash was arrested for trafficking another woman. Deputies say they learned Nash repeatedly threatened violence against the woman, who is an adult, if she didn't prostitute herself.

Nash allegedly would take all the money the woman got from her prostitution. Nash was arrested and charged with human trafficking, deriving proceeds from prostitution, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Judd shared that Nash was a manager of a KFC restaurant in Orlando.

"Now I just don't believe I'd want any finger-licking good chicken that she touched," Judd said.

A spokesperson for KFC said Nash's employment with the fast-food chain restaurant ended in 2018.

"She did not hold a managerial position during her employment," the spokesperson said.

The sheriff's office says the woman victimized was provided assistance from Selah Freedom of Sarasota.

"Operation March Sadness 2" was a multi-law enforcement agency undercover investigation that focused on human trafficking, prostitution and child predators, the sheriff's office said in a release.

The operation began on March 8 and lasted for six days. Included in the arrests were four child predators, Judd said.

Timothy Finley, 39, believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl online, deputies say. During his communication, he reportedly sent a nude photo and then traveled to the supposed 13-year-old's house intending to have sex with her. Instead, he was arrested by Polk County deputies. He faces charges including traveling to meet a minor/using a computer to lure, attempted lewd battery, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and transmitting material harmful to a minor.

Shannon Johnson, 41, also believed he was talking online with a 13-year-old, according to deputies. The sheriff's office said he sent a nude photo and traveled to where he thought the 13-year-old lived to have sex with her. He also was arrested by deputies. He faces charges including traveling to meet a minor/suing computer to lure, attempted lewd battery and transmitting material harmful to a minor.

Jody Rose, 36, texted and communicated online with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl, detectives say. Rose reportedly sent sexual images and graphic descriptions of what he wanted to do to the child. He was arrested in Alachua County on charges including the transmission of material harmful to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Xavier Jackson, 27, was arrested after detectives say he communicated with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. He reportedly sent graphic descriptions of what he wanted to do to the child and sent sexual images. A warrant was issued charging him with the transmission of material harmful to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, the sheriff's office said.

According to Judd, Jackson works as a lifeguard at the Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that Jackson is a current Disney employee. He and at least two other Disney employees were arrested as a part of the sting operation. Disney said it has placed the employees on unpaid leave. According to Judd, other Disney employees arrested were not "child sex predators" but were arrested on charges related to prostitution solicitation.

Also arrested during the undercover operation was a man who held two undercover detectives at gunpoint, the sheriff's office said.

Seth Phillips, 49, and a 34-year-old woman went to meet with the two undercover detectives intending to commit prostitution, the agency said. Detectives say when they tried to cancel the meet-up because of a scheduling conflict, Phillips got angry and demanded money from the undercover detectives for the canceled appointment.

When Phillips got to the meeting place and the undercover detectives opened the door, he pointed a gun at them, the agency said.

He was then arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery, extortion, possession of meth with intent to sell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and offering to commit prostitution.

Judd said another notable arrest of the operation was that of a retired judge from Illinois. According to detectives, 66-year-old Daniel Peters told them he was a retired judge in Cook County and also was a special assistant for legal affairs with the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Illinois. He was charged with soliciting a prostitute.

"Well, judge, you need an attorney," Judd said after noting Peters asked for an attorney following his arrest.

Finally, the sheriff's office said 42-year-old James Compton, who is married with eight children, left one of his children at a soccer game to meet with a prostitute. He was arrested and charged with soliciting a prostitute.