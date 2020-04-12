Sheriff: Men arrested for 'major' organized retail crime, accused of stealing about $3.6 million from stores

Sheriff Grady Judd said the people involved have been doing this since 2014.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody shed light on a "major" organized retail crime investigation Friday.

According to a press release, the investigation involves people who operated in at least 13 states, including Florida. Thefts documented in the state span 18 judicial circuits and 39 counties.

Their target? Walmart. All cases are being prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

The investigation began in August 2019 at an Auburndale Walmart, according to a press release, after three men tried to return TVs at a Walmart on 2120 US Highway 92 West in Auburndale.

Detectives say they found out from Walmart investigators those involved with this scheme had attempted to do this at multiple stores in Polk County.

As the investigation continued, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says the people involved would buy expensive TVs from a Walmart store with cash, then take the new TVs out of the boxes and replace them with salvaged TVs. They would then return those repackaged TVs to Walmart for cash and re-sell the new TVs.

According to the sheriff's office, the people involved have been doing this since 2014 and have stolen about $3.6 million from retailers.

A total of five people have been identified in this scheme, all from Georgia. Two have been arrested, one died of natural causes and two others are still out there with warrants for their arrest.

You can watch the full press conference here:

What other people are reading right now: