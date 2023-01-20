Political marquee causes some tension in San Marco community

A social media post claims the sign violates election guidelines. The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office says that is not correct.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The marquee on the San Marco Theatre caught some people off guard, but not for Lindsey Martin who loves and visits the San Marco area frequently.

“Everyone has the right for their own freedom of speech especially the people who own the building, so I definitely don’t have a problem with it at all," said Martin.

The sign reads, "Leanna Cumber For Mayor.'

A post on the NextDoor app sparked some discussion about the marquee that was on the Historical San Marco theater. The post says political advertisements like this should not be allowed, regardless of who they are or the party they represent.

The post also claims that the sign violates at least three state and Duval County Supervisor of Election guidelines.

First Coast News reached out to supervisor of elections, Mike Hogan, who says that is not correct.

Hogan says the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office has absolutely no jurisdiction over political signs except political signs placed within the 150 foot no solicitation zone at a precinct or an early voting site.

“I mean what’s the difference between it on a building versus on a sign stuck into the ground honestly," said Martin.

The sign has since been taken down. Property Owner for TSG realty, Pam Howard, says it was intended to be temporary anyway as new leasing signs are going up early next week.

“During the mayors races and a bunch of different elections people have signs up everywhere. I think that maybe people are a little upset because it’s a staple and it’s a permanent building so they think it's going to stay forever but it's not clearly," said Martin.