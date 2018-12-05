The Lake City Police Department issued a warning Friday night about a black bear that has been spotted by several residents in the area.

Police confirmed that residents are reporting the same bear, which was reportedly seen near Lake Drive and Shands Hospital, north of US-90.

Officers are currently trying to locate the bear. They advise that if you see it, do not approach it.

"If confronted, remain calm and avoid eye contact. Do no run or make sudden movements. Do not 'play dead,'" Lake City Police posted on their Facebook page.

Other tips if you see a bear at close range, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission:

DO:

Remain standing

Speak in a calm, assertive voice

Back up slowly to a secure area

Stop and hold your ground if movement appears to irriate the bear

DO NOT:

Make sudden or abrupt movements

Run (it could lead to a chase)

Play dead

Climb a tree

Approach or surprise the bear

