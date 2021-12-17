First Coast News spoke with Security Expert and Self Defense Trainer, Tyler Wildman, who says people need to be on the lookout for devices like AirTags.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine a new Apple device used to help you find your keys, wallet and anything you may often lose.

AirTags are Apple devices used to help people track those items but police are warning they may be used for criminals to track you.

He says, "The laws haven’t really caught up to the problem and law enforcement probably hasn’t been trained specifically on this and it’s hard for something like this to become front and center of a department with limited resources."

Wildman says it's scary to know these devices are used for criminal activity but he says it's not illegal to place the devices on a car if it's parked in a public place.

In a recent VERIFY, our team confirmed that Apple has a support page dedicated to the issue.

The company says AirTags are designed to discourage unwanted tracking but it doesn't say it's illegal.

If you spot an unwanted AirTag, disable it safely and call the police.